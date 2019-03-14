Arsenal vs. Rennes Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Europa League

How to watch Arsenal vs. Rennes in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

By Avi Creditor
March 14, 2019

Arsenal needs a comeback if it's to keep its Europa League hopes alive.

The Gunners host Rennes in the second leg of the round of 16 a week after suffering a 3-1 setback in France in the opening leg. Alex Iwobi's third-minute goal looked to have put Arsenal on the way to the quarterfinals, but three unanswered strikes have the Ligue 1 side sitting pretty. Due to the away goals tiebreaker, a 2-0 win at the Emirates would be enough for Arsenal to go through. 

Arsenal will be boosted by the availability of striker Alexandre Lacazette, whose three-game suspension for a violent elbow was reduced to two after an Arsenal appeal.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message