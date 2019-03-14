How to watch Arsenal vs. Rennes in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16.
Arsenal needs a comeback if it's to keep its Europa League hopes alive.
The Gunners host Rennes in the second leg of the round of 16 a week after suffering a 3-1 setback in France in the opening leg. Alex Iwobi's third-minute goal looked to have put Arsenal on the way to the quarterfinals, but three unanswered strikes have the Ligue 1 side sitting pretty. Due to the away goals tiebreaker, a 2-0 win at the Emirates would be enough for Arsenal to go through.
Arsenal will be boosted by the availability of striker Alexandre Lacazette, whose three-game suspension for a violent elbow was reduced to two after an Arsenal appeal.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV: Galavision
Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.
