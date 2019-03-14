Arsenal needs a comeback if it's to keep its Europa League hopes alive.

The Gunners host Rennes in the second leg of the round of 16 a week after suffering a 3-1 setback in France in the opening leg. Alex Iwobi's third-minute goal looked to have put Arsenal on the way to the quarterfinals, but three unanswered strikes have the Ligue 1 side sitting pretty. Due to the away goals tiebreaker, a 2-0 win at the Emirates would be enough for Arsenal to go through.

Arsenal will be boosted by the availability of striker Alexandre Lacazette, whose three-game suspension for a violent elbow was reduced to two after an Arsenal appeal.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.