Didier Deschamps Gives His Reason for Leaving Clement Lenglet Out of France Squad

France manager Didier Deschamps has claimed Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet missed out on a call up to his latest France squad due to a lack of international experience.

The World Cup winning manager has admitted that Lenglet is knocking on the door for a call up, however for the upcoming European qualifiers against Moldova and Iceland, he has opted to go for experience rather than current form.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The 23-year-old centre back has established himself as a first team player at the Nou Camp since joining Barcelona from Sevilla in July 2018, making 33 appearances and scoring one goal in all competitions.

Deschamps has said on the omission of Lenglet (as quoted by Mundo Deportivo): "Within my logic to select players, experience, what I experienced, is an important criterion, to the disgrace of those who have not yet come never."

La première liste de l'année 2019 ! 🙌 On retrouvera nos Bleus lundi à Clairefontaine pour débuter les Qualifications de l'@EURO2020 👊 #FiersdetreBleus



Moldavie 🆚 France (22/03)

France 🆚 Islande (25/03) pic.twitter.com/E05quOlWMz — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) March 14, 2019

The national team manager then took a portion of the responsibility for Lenglet's lack of opportunities for Les Blues stating: "Clement [Lenglet] does not have international experience yet, although it is a bit because of me."

Lenglet is yet to earn a cap for the senior French national team, with PSG's Presnel Kimpembe, Real Madrid's Raphael Varane and Everton's Kurt Zouma picked ahead of him on this occasion, as well as his club teammate Samuel Umtiti.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

With the abundance of talent available for selection for Didier Deschamps, there were plenty of other notable absentees from his squad announcement on Thursday.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette and Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte could also consider themselves unfortunate not to feature in Les Blues' latest team following good form this season.