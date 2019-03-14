WATCH: Aubameyang Celebrates Arsenal Goal vs. Rennes With Black Panther Mask

Aubameyang's goal put Arsenal up 3–0 against Rennes.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 14, 2019

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang knows how to celebrate in style.

After finding the back of the net in the 72nd minute and putting Arsenal up 3–0 against Rennes, Aubameyang broke out a "Wakanda Forever" salute while donning a Black Panther mask.

Aubameyang had plenty of reason to celebrate. The late goal was the forward's second of the night, and it all but sealed Arsenal's place in the Europa League quarterfinals. Aubameyang opened Arsenal's scoring with a goal just five minutes in, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles made it 2–0 with a score of his own of an Aubameyang assist in the 15th minute. The goals helped Arsenal battle back from a 3-1 first-leg deficit.

Thursday's celebration wasn't the first time Aubameyang used a superhero mask to celebrate his success. Aubameyang previously wore a Spiderman mask after scoring a goal for Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and used a Batman mask to celebrate another against Schalke in 2015.

After the win, Arsenal is through to the quarterfinals of the Europa League and currently sits in fourth place in Premier League standings, just one point behind Tottenham (61) for third.

