The road to Madrid just got a lot more interesting.

The Champions League quarterfinal draw was conducted Friday, with just two knockout rounds remaining before the June 1 final at Atletico Madrid's Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Diego Simeone's side wasn't part of the festivities, with Atletico collapsing in the last 16, succumbing to Cristiano Ronaldo's hat trick at Juventus, but an intriguing final eight remains.

The Premier League accounts for half of the remaining field, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham all going through. They're joined by Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Porto.

Here are the four matchups pulled out of the pots in Nyon, Switzerland:

Ajax vs. Juventus

Liverpool vs. Porto

Tottenham vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Barcelona

The draw also included setting the path in the semifinals.

The winner of Ajax-Juventus will face off against the winner of Tottenam-Man City in one semifinal, while the winner of Liverpool-Porto will take on Man United vs. Barcelona in the other.

UEFA had stipulated that if both Manchester sides were drawn to host the same leg of their respective matchups that the one who finished lower in the league table last season would host the first one, due to security reasons.

"Manchester City and Manchester United will not be able to play at home on the same night, nor on consecutive nights, following a decision made by the relevant local authorities," UEFA wrote. "Therefore, should both clubs be drawn at home in the same week, the team having finished lower in the domestic league the previous season – in this case Manchester United – will be reversed in accordance with the UEFA Club Competitions Committee principles."

As a result, Man United, despite being picked to host the second leg, will instead stage the first at Old Trafford, with its second leg being played at Camp Nou, while Man City will host its second leg vs. Tottenham.

The first legs will take place on April 9 and 10, with the second legs set for the following week on April 16 and 17.