FIFA Approves Use of VAR at 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

Referees have already started training with the technology in preparation for this summer's contest.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 15, 2019

Video assistant referees will be used at this year's Women's World Cup in France, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced Friday, per Richard Conway of BBC Sport.

The decision to use the technology comes almost two weeks after a FIFA panel overseeing Women's World Cup preparations pushed for the technology and video assistants to help referees at the month-long tournament which will run from June 7-July 7.

FIFA had previously faced criticism for not committing to using VARs at the Women's World Cup despite using them for the first time at the men's tournament in Russia last year.

"I can’t see them not having it," U.S. manager Jill Ellis said on the use of VAR last year. "I think it would be a little bit insulting if we weren’t afforded the same opportunity. There’s too much at stake to not have it, and I think our game, our passion, our drive, our motivation is at the same level as the men."

A group of Women's World Cup referees began training with VARs during trials at a boys' youth tournament in Qatar last month.

No domestic women's competition currently uses VAR.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message