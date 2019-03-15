Video assistant referees will be used at this year's Women's World Cup in France, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced Friday, per Richard Conway of BBC Sport.

The decision to use the technology comes almost two weeks after a FIFA panel overseeing Women's World Cup preparations pushed for the technology and video assistants to help referees at the month-long tournament which will run from June 7-July 7.

FIFA had previously faced criticism for not committing to using VARs at the Women's World Cup despite using them for the first time at the men's tournament in Russia last year.

"I can’t see them not having it," U.S. manager Jill Ellis said on the use of VAR last year. "I think it would be a little bit insulting if we weren’t afforded the same opportunity. There’s too much at stake to not have it, and I think our game, our passion, our drive, our motivation is at the same level as the men."

A group of Women's World Cup referees began training with VARs during trials at a boys' youth tournament in Qatar last month.

No domestic women's competition currently uses VAR.