Gylfi Sigurdsson Names the Premier League Legend He Takes the Most Inspiration From

By 90Min
March 16, 2019

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has revealed that Frank Lampard – Senior and Junior – were the inspirations behind his game as a Premier League midfielder.

The Icelandic international has become a mainstay in the English top flight in spells with Swansea City, Tottenham and Everton, and has admitted that Chelsea legend Lampard was a benchmark for his style of play, and has also noted the influence of Lampard senior's coaching at Reading.

Sigurdsson told the Mirror: "I used to watch Lampard a lot when I was young. Of course he played in one of the best teams of the time but he knew when to arrive in the box. His fitness was incredible, I don't think he gets enough credit for his fitness.

"I worked with his father at Reading for half a season or so and you can see why he was the player he was. I really enjoyed working with his dad. I wouldn't say he was old school but he worked me hard.

"I did a lot of finishing drills, shooting sessions, a little bit on fitness and something that you need as a midfielder."

Sigurdsson is enduring a tough season as part of an Everton side which has so far failed to live up to expectations under Marco Silva, but the midfielder insisted: "I feel a lot of trust and belief from the manager. I get on very well with him. I enjoy working with him.

"He takes the job seriously. He's direct with the players. He's always here. There's never been a time when I've come in or left the training ground and his car's not been here.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"We feel we can play against the best teams, put in good performances, we did it at Anfield and we did at Goodison. The atmosphere was the best I've played in and the noise was incredible. It was electric, it gave us an extra ten per cent of energy. It shows how good the team is. But we're better than what we're showing at the moment."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message