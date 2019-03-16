Gylfi Sigurdsson Names the Premier League Legend He Takes the Most Inspiration From

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has revealed that Frank Lampard – Senior and Junior – were the inspirations behind his game as a Premier League midfielder.

The Icelandic international has become a mainstay in the English top flight in spells with Swansea City, Tottenham and Everton, and has admitted that Chelsea legend Lampard was a benchmark for his style of play, and has also noted the influence of Lampard senior's coaching at Reading.

🐺 Most Premier League goals + assists from players outside the top 6 teams...



- Raul Jimenez: 18



- Callum Wilson: 17



- Ryan Fraser: 16



- Gylfi Sigurdsson: 14



What a debut season Jimenez is having!#WWFC#CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/XjH5iVJlGP — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 10, 2019

Sigurdsson told the Mirror: "I used to watch Lampard a lot when I was young. Of course he played in one of the best teams of the time but he knew when to arrive in the box. His fitness was incredible, I don't think he gets enough credit for his fitness.

"I worked with his father at Reading for half a season or so and you can see why he was the player he was. I really enjoyed working with his dad. I wouldn't say he was old school but he worked me hard.

Gylfi Sigurdsson interview: the Chelsea legend (and his father) who inspires him, why Everton will get it right and his talent for darts 🎯 https://t.co/rsfWTXPErX — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) March 16, 2019

"I did a lot of finishing drills, shooting sessions, a little bit on fitness and something that you need as a midfielder."

Sigurdsson is enduring a tough season as part of an Everton side which has so far failed to live up to expectations under Marco Silva, but the midfielder insisted: "I feel a lot of trust and belief from the manager. I get on very well with him. I enjoy working with him.

"He takes the job seriously. He's direct with the players. He's always here. There's never been a time when I've come in or left the training ground and his car's not been here.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"We feel we can play against the best teams, put in good performances, we did it at Anfield and we did at Goodison. The atmosphere was the best I've played in and the noise was incredible. It was electric, it gave us an extra ten per cent of energy. It shows how good the team is. But we're better than what we're showing at the moment."