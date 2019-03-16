Liverpool's 7 Best Champions League Away Days in the Competition's History

Liverpool's win at Bayern Munich in the week was one of the best performances the Reds have put in since Jurgen Klopp took over three and a half years ago.

After a goalless draw in Merseyside in the first leg, the Reds put in a sensational display to knock the Germans out of the competition after a Sadio Mane double and a Virgil van Dijk header secured a 3-1 win.

This victory was just the latest in a long line of famous European away nights for the Kop, but where did this performance rank among some of the other memorable matches in Liverpool's Champions League history?

Not including finals at a neutral ground (so no, Istanbul in 2005 is not in this list), here's our pick of the Reds best performances in Europe away from home

7. PSV 0-3 Liverpool (2007)

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

This quarter final against Ronald Koeman's PSV side looked to be a tricky task for the Reds, but thanks to goals from Steven Gerrard, John Arne Riise and Peter Crouch, Liverpool could look forward to a comfortable evening in Merseyside in the second leg.

This was a classic Rafa Benitez European performance, and two years after claiming their fifth European crown in Istanbul, his side once again graced their presence in the final. They would eventually lose their rematch to AC Milan 2-1 in Athens.

6. Porto 0-5 Liverpool (2018)

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

This was the Reds' first Champions League knockout game in nine years, and Porto away looked set to be a tricky night for Jurgen Klopp's team, with the Lisbon side only losing twice all season.

However, like so many teams before them, the Dragons just couldn't handle the attacking ability of Liverpool's ruthless front three, and a Sadio Mane hat-trick, accompanied by strikes from Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino ensured Liverpool's progress in Europe's top competition before the end of the first leg.

The Reds made it all the way to final (remember?) but ultimately lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev.

5. Real Madrid 0-1 Liverpool (2009)

Clive Mason/GettyImages

While in a genuine title challenge involving themselves and Manchester United, a late Yossi Benayoun winner in the Bernabeu against a Real Madrid team boasting the talents of Fabio Cannavaro, Arjen Robben and Raul was a huge confidence booster for Rafa Benitez's side.

Liverpool went on to thrash Los Blancos 4-0 at Anfield two weeks later to progress to the quarter finals.

4. Juventus 0-0 Liverpool (2005)

PACO SERINELLI/GettyImages

Taking a 2-1 advantage into this quarter final second leg, Liverpool needed a defensive masterclass in Turin to keep out the likes of Alessandro Del Piero and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Benitez's side did exactly what they set out to do, and despite missing Steven Gerrard through suspension, the side containing Igor Biscan and Djimi Traore kept the Old Lady out with one of their greatest performances under the Spaniard.

Liverpool would go on to beat Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in the semi final, before facing AC Milan in the final in Istanbul, and...well, you know the rest.

3. Man City 1-2 Liverpool (2018)

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool blew Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Manchester City away in the first leg with an amazing 3-0 win at Anfield. The return fixture at the Etihad however was always going to prove more of a challenge, and when Gabriel Jesus struck in the second minute, it looked like it would be a long night for the Reds.

But Klopp's side did not panic, and put in arguably their best European performance under the German, and goals from Salah and Firmino secured Liverpool their first Champions League semi final in ten years.

2. Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool (2019)

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Much of the conversation before this game was whether or not Jurgen Klopp's side would prefer to be out of the Champions League so they could focus entirely on winning their first domestic title in 29 years.

However, after two brilliant goals from Mane and thumping Van Dijk header, the Reds had stunned the German champions away with a classic Liverpool performance in Europe, one which will be looked back in fondness for many years to come.

1. Barcelona 1-2 Liverpool (2007)

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The buildup to this match was dominated by an alleged altercation between Reds teammates Craig Bellamy and John Arne Riise, with fists and even a golf club apparently involved.

Fast forward to the first leg of their Champions League trip to the holders Barcelona in the last 16, and those same two men would prove to be the match winners, in an astonishing performance which helped Rafa Benitez's side to a famous victory.

Liverpool would progress in the second leg, but it's their performance in the Camp Nou against a Barça team containing Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho to name just two, which will always be remembered as one of the great European away performances.