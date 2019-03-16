BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Victor Rodriguez and Jordan Morris each had first-half goals and Seattle scored the opening three goals before holding off the Chicago Fire 4-2 on Saturday for the Sounders' third straight victory to open the season.

Seattle (3-0-0), which has outscored its opponents 10-3 this season, is off to its best start since 2009.

Rodriguez opened the scoring in the eighth minute by tapping home Morris's cross inside the 6-yard box. Morris scored seven minutes later on a breakaway by finishing Nicolas Lodeiro's pass behind the Chicago defense. Lodeiro added a goal in the 49th with a penalty kick off the underside of the crossbar.

What a start for Seattle and Jordan Morris! First, he sets up Victor Rodriguez for the opener against Chicago (via @SoundersFC) pic.twitter.com/tRMEOVzE8H — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 16, 2019

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei had a big first half, getting a hand on Nemanja Nikolic's breakaway shot in the 25th and diving to his left to deny Przemyslaw Frankowski's curling attempt from distance in the 41st.

Chicago (0-2-1) scored in the 56th when Raheem Edwards headed home a pass from CJ Sapong, who was held scoreless for the first time this season. Fabian Herbers added a goal in the 84th, but Seattle's Raul Ruidiaz sealed it two minutes later by scoring in his eighth consecutive MLS match.

New York Red Bulls 4, San Jose Earthquakes 1

HARRISON, N.J. — Alex Muyl scored a pair of second-half goals on Saturday and the New York Red Bulls rallied after an early deficit for a 4-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Muyl tied it for the Red Bulls (1-0-1) on a close-range shot in the 51st minute and made it 2-1 with a volley off a defensive deflection in the 71st minute.

Bradley Wright-Phillips added a third goal for New York in the 85th minute and Daniel Royer capped the scoring in the 89th.

51' Muyl

71' Muyl

85' BWP

89' Royer#RBNY roared back. pic.twitter.com/uFN4IYqhYv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 16, 2019

Cristian Espinoza opened the scoring in the fifth minute for San Jose (0-3-0) with his first MLS goal.

Matias Almeyda, who joined San Jose in the offseason after leading C.D. Guadalajara to a CONCACAF Champions League title in 2018, is still looking for his first point as coach of the Earthquakes.

Montreal Impact 3, Orlando City 1

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ignacio Piatti scored two goals on Saturday and the Montreal Impact beat Orlando City 3-1.

Orji Okwonkwo gave the Impact (2-1-0) the lead in the 14th minute with his first MLS goal. Piatti added another Impact goal a minute later, capitalizing on a defensive miscue as Orlando's Shane O'Neill misplayed a pass following the kickoff.

Piatti eluded Sacha Kljestan with a cutback and slotted home a right-footed shot to make it 3-0 in the 80th minute.

No stopping Piatti. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/MQTQqMMRQW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 16, 2019

Dom Dwyer scored with a sliding finish into an open net to pull one back for Orlando City (0-1-2) in the 91st minute.

Montreal's Zakaria Diallo was shown a red card in the 96th minute after contact with Dwyer.

Houston Dynamo 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 2

HOUSTON — Memo Rodriguez scored twice, including the winner in the 73rd minute, and the Houston Dynamo remained unbeaten with a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Mauro Manotas sent a perfectly weighted ball forward that Alberth Elis ran behind and crossed to Rodriguez, who finished into the center of the goal to cap the scoring.

Rodriguez opened the scoring for the Dynamo (2-0-1) with a tap-in off Elis's cross in the 15th minute.

Fredy Montero tied it at 1 for the Whitecaps (0-3-0) with a penalty kick in the 35th minute. Adam Lundkvist conceded the penalty, taking down Montero in the area.

Elis put the Dynamo back on top at 2-1, converting a penalty in the 42nd minute after video review confirmed Derek Cornelius fouled Elis on a drive into the area.

Lass Bangoura pulled Vancouver even at 2-all in the 54th, intercepting a pass near midfield and taking it by himself into the 18-yard box for a right-footed finish.

Columbus Crew SC 1, FC Dallas 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gaston Sauro scored in the 10th minute on a glancing header of Pedro Santos' corner kick and the Columbus Crew beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday.

Sauro opens the scoring in #CLBvDAL!



The hosts continue their hot start in 2019. https://t.co/0c2E5k8slR — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 16, 2019

Columbus (2-0-1) topped FC Dallas (1-1-1) at home for just the second time since 2012.

Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen came out of his area in the 57th minute for a kick save of Michael Barrios' open shot at the corner of the 6-yard box. It was Steffen's second straight shutout, keeping the Crew's opponents scoreless for 264 minutes since the New York Red Bulls scored in the sixth minute of a 1-1 draw in the season opener on March 2.

Sauro scored for the second time this season after scoring six times in seven games last year. Crew veteran Justin Meram entered as a substitute in the 78th minute for his 200th regular-season appearance.