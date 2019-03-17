WATCH: Soccer World Pays Tribute to New Zealand Terrorist Attack Victims

Photo courtesy of FOX Sports

Several soccer and sports teams paid tribute to the victims of a terrorist attack that took place at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last week.

By Kaelen Jones
March 17, 2019

In light of the terrorist attacks that took place at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last week, a handful of soccer teams and players took the pitch and paid tribute to the victims.

Fifty people were reported dead with dozens more injured in the attacks. Kosta Barbarouses made a heartfelt tribute on the pitch after scoring a goal by dropping to his knees and touching his head to the ground in an apparent gesture to Muslim prayer after scoring his first goal for Melbourne Victory against Brisbane Roar.  

There were other tributes as Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers joined together in the center circle to honor the victims. 

The famous haka was also performed by Rugby players. 

In tragic times, sports teams are coming together to pay their respects.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message