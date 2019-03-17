In light of the terrorist attacks that took place at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last week, a handful of soccer teams and players took the pitch and paid tribute to the victims.

Fifty people were reported dead with dozens more injured in the attacks. Kosta Barbarouses made a heartfelt tribute on the pitch after scoring a goal by dropping to his knees and touching his head to the ground in an apparent gesture to Muslim prayer after scoring his first goal for Melbourne Victory against Brisbane Roar.

I love this❤️



New Zealander Kosta Barbarouses scores & bows down in prayer as Muslims do in respect of those who were murdered in in the New Zealand mosque attack.



What an absolutely beautiful gesture of love & solidarity❤️pic.twitter.com/D7O4d3vwpx — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) March 17, 2019

There were other tributes as Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers joined together in the center circle to honor the victims.

One of the most touching things you'll ever see on a football pitch.@WgtnPhoenixFC, @wswanderersfc and referees join as one to pay their tributes after the Christchurch terror attacks. 😢⚽️#WELvWSW #Christchurch pic.twitter.com/fTwMfrILRn — FOX Sports Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) March 17, 2019

The famous haka was also performed by Rugby players.

Powerful & inspiring display of love via the famous #New Zealand Haka performed to honor of the victims of the #NewZealandMosqueAttack



What a beautiful nation & beautiful culture pic.twitter.com/QKP4SsSGRt — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) March 17, 2019

In tragic times, sports teams are coming together to pay their respects.