How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday, March 16.

By Tristan Jung
March 17, 2019

Real Madrid hosts Celta Vigo on Saturday, March 16 at 11:15 p.m. ET, Madrid's first match since Zinedine Zidane's return as manager was announced earlier in the week. 

Real Madrid (16-3-8) enters Saturday's game coming off a 4-1 win at Real Valladolid, former manager Santiago Solari's last match in charge. Madrid comfortably handled its business on the road and returns home to face a Celta Vigo side in terrible form. 

Celta Vigo (6-7-15) fell into the relegation zone following a loss to Real Betis at home. Celta Vigo has lost 9 of its past 11 matches. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message