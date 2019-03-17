Real Madrid hosts Celta Vigo on Saturday, March 16 at 11:15 p.m. ET, Madrid's first match since Zinedine Zidane's return as manager was announced earlier in the week.

Real Madrid (16-3-8) enters Saturday's game coming off a 4-1 win at Real Valladolid, former manager Santiago Solari's last match in charge. Madrid comfortably handled its business on the road and returns home to face a Celta Vigo side in terrible form.

Celta Vigo (6-7-15) fell into the relegation zone following a loss to Real Betis at home. Celta Vigo has lost 9 of its past 11 matches.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

