Lionel Messi Admits Real Betis Fans Applauding Him for Hat-trick Goal Is a Career First

By 90Min
March 18, 2019

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has won trophy after trophy and set records galore during his illustrious career, but the Argentine icon managed a first this week after his hat-trick helped the Catalans hammer Real Betis to go 10 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Messi was applauded by Betis fans inside Estadio Benito Villamarín when he scored his hat-trick goal to make it 4-1, something the Barça captain said had never previously happened to him.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Messi's delightful chipped finish saw Betis supporters put football's traditional automatic dislike of opposing players to one side and applaud the genius in front of them.

"I don't remember being applauded by rival fans for a goal before," he said afterwards.

The hat-trick was Messi's fourth of this campaign and 33rd of his career to date.

The goals were his 37th, 38th and 39th of the season in all competitions, while his 21 assists means the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has already directly contributed to 60 goals in 2018/19.

Defeat for Atletico Madrid at the hands of mid-table Athletic Bilbao on Saturday also meant that Barça's Messi-inspired win on Sunday sent the reigning champions 10 points clear at the top of the table and virtually certain to retain their title.

Another Spanish crown this season would be the 10th of Messi's career, while Barça are also on course to win a fifth successive Copa del Rey and have a strong chance of going all the way in the Champions League for the first time since 2015.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message