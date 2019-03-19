Germany manager Joachim Low has confirmed that Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich will play as a defensive midfielder for the national team moving forward.

The decision comes after Low experimented with his team and played Kimmich in the role last autumn, even though he plays right back for the Bavarians in the Bundesliga.

After their shocking exit in the 2018 World Cup finishing bottom of their group, Low was perhaps unexpectedly retained as manager of the side. However, the poor performance has resulted in changes being made to the German set up–changes which were confirmed in recent weeks by the national team manager.

Regulars such as Jerome Boateng, Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels have all been ousted out from the squad indefinitely.

As Low attempts to reinvent his Germany squad, Kimmich's absence at right back will mean an opportunity for other, more natural fullbacks to start for Die Mannschaft.

RB Leipzig’s Lukas Klostermann, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Matthias Ginter and Paris Saint-Germain’s Thilo Kehrer look set to compete for a starting spot in the national side.

What is certainly evident for Germany is the way Low is giving them a fresh start after the World Cup disaster. The competition at right back between young players signifies the way the experienced manager is changing the system. Other promising players who have been included in the squad include Bayer Leverkusen duo Kai Havertz and Julian Brandt.

Germany host a friendly against Serbia before their testing trip to a reinvigorated Netherlands side which is a European Championship qualifying match.