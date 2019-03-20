FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Angel Di Maria, Richarlison & Wayne Rooney All Star in TOTW 27

Another week, another FIFA 19 Team of the Week, and boy is it a belter!

There's some sensational cards in TOTW 27, which are bound to be snapped up by teams across the world.

9 players with position swaps in this #TOTW 🎂😉 pic.twitter.com/BIe7qVaU00 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 20, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain ace Ángel Di María is the main man this week with a mighty 90 rating, and there's plenty of other stars to get excited about too. Former Manchester United man Wayne Rooney makes the cut, and Premier League stars Richarlison and Javier Hernández are also in the mix.

Check out our tasty breakdown of the TOTW 27's highlights:

Ángel Di María (90)

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

PSG have shaken off their Champions League exit to Manchester United in style, and Ángel Di Maria put in a show-stopping performance against Marseille last weekend. He put a lovely assist on a plate for Kylian Mbappé, before scoring one of his own soon after.

The Argentine ace wasn't finished there, and capped off a Man of the Match performance with an outrageous free-kick to round off a 3-1 win.

He's packing some lovely stats on FIFA too, with a ferocious 91 pace rating, complimented by a 90 for dribbling. The 31-year-old is going to do some real damage, that's for sure!

Richarlison (86)

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Everton have been in dire need of a marquee win this season, and their 2-0 win over Chelsea last weekend was just the ticket.

Richarlison nodded his side in the lead and was excellent throughout the 90 minutes. He's quite rightfully earned his spot in the TOTW, with an 86 rating.

Stats wise, he boasts a rather alluring 89 for pace alongside 85 for shooting - which means just one thing: Goals. And lot's of them!

Wayne Rooney (83)

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/GettyImages

Well, well, well, Wazza. We might again!

That's right, D.C. United striker - and England's highest ever goalscorer! - Wayne Rooney has burst his way into the TOTW after rolling back the years with a lovely hat-trick for his side against Real Salt Lake.

Packing a juicy 83 rating - which is no mean feat for a 33-year-old - Rooney is set to do some damage upfront. While he won't be tearing defences apart with that 69 pace, expect goals and assists abound with 84 for both shooting and passing.

Régis Gurtner (81)

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Régis Gurtner probably isn't a player you're too familiar with (join the club), but his spellbinding display in goal for Amiens earned his side a precious clean sheet against Angers last weekend, in a game that saw the veteran stopper make a crucial penalty save.

Was he a yard or so off his line when he saved it? Yes, he was. Do referees care about this sort of thing? No, apparently they don't.

Anyway, the Frenchman has a sturdy 81 rating in the TOTW, with tasty attributes including 83 for reflexes and 80 for handling.

Honourable Mentions

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Defenders aren't the most glamorous FIFA players, granted, but there's some picks in the TOTW who are definitely worth shouting about. Inter's Stefan de Vrij, for example, makes the cut after scoring a perfectly placed header in his side's thrilling 3-2 win over their local rivals Milan.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa's John McGinn delightfully pops up after both scoring and providing an assist in his side's 3-0 demolition of Middlesbrough, and Girona FC's Portu is also in the mix after bagging a brace in just 23 minutes against Leganés