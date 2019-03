The 2019 International Champions Cup is returning this summer, and we finally know which clubs will be participating this year.

While the full schedule of matches, locations and times won't be released until March 27, the ICC revealed on Friday which clubs will play in the tournament.

The list includes Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Chivas. The Mexican club will make its tournament debut and be the only non-European representative at the 2019 ICC.

While Juventus will be taking part in the competition, it's expected that the club will not be among the contingent coming to the USA. The New York Times reported that Juventus is avoiding the USA and instead going to Asia, in part because of the ongoing investigation in Las Vegas into a rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spurs won the 2018 championship after wins over AC Milan and Roma and a draw vs. Barcelona and will return this year for a fourth time to defend their title.

Here's the full list of clubs playing in the 2019 ICC:

• AC Milan

• Benfica

• Manchester United

• FC Bayern

• Arsenal

• Juventus

• Tottenham Hotspur

• Inter

• Atletico Madrid

• AS Roma

• Chivas de Guadalajara

• Real Madrid