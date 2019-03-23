Granit Xhaka Eager to Take 'Next Step' and Hints at Future Arsenal Departure

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has revealed he has ambitions of playing at the highest level of club football, further stating that the north London club may not the final club in his journey to reach the top.

Xhaka, who has arguably had his best season in England since moving to the Gunners from Borussia Monchengladbach in May 2016 for £35m, has stated that he hopes to reach the top during his career, with a move away from Arsenal potentially necessary to achieve his goals.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The 26-year-old told Tagblatt: "I'm very ambitious, I want to take the next step, Arsenal does not have to be the last stop."


The Switzerland international has missed just five Premier League matches this season, scoring four goals and setting up one as Unai Emery's team's continue their search for a return to Champions League football next season with a top four finish.

Xhaka only signed a five-year contract extension at the Emirates Stadium in the summer, however his latest comments will certainly throw his long term future at the club into serious doubt.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Arsenal midfielder also revealed the role that his father plays in pushing him to reach the highest level of the game, stating that the critical feedback from his dad continually drives him to continue developing as a footballer.

Xhaka said: "There is praise, but in his opinion I always have room for improvement. My motivation is that my father once said: Granit, that was great! So far this has never been the case. That only spurs me on more."

