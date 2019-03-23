Ryan Giggs Admits He Is 'Proud' of Manchester United's Historic 1999 Treble 20 Years On

Ryan Giggs has admitted he is still proud of what Manchester United achieved ahead of the 20th anniversary of his former side's ground-breaking treble in 1999.

May will mark two decades on from the Red Devils' monumental triumph, in which Sir Alex Ferguson's side claimed a remarkable haul of the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup - and Giggs was at the heart of the success.

The remarkable feat was unprecedented in English football and has not been achieved since, and Giggs has reflected on the 20th anniversary of United's incredible achievement. The Wales head coach told the Daily Mail: "I am really proud of the treble now.

"I understood what it meant at the time because it was so hard to do. It was such a roller coaster. But I can reflect on it properly now.

"In London a cabbie will say, 'You ruined my life that night at Villa Park' [against Arsenal in the FA Cup semi final]. United fans tell me my goal that night was the best they ever saw. Arsenal fans say they haven't forgiven me."

The strike against Arsenal might now be remembered as one of the most famous goals in United's recent history, but Giggs admitted that he was under scrutiny from Alex Ferguson just days before the game.

"He told me I wasn't playing how he wanted," Giggs added. "The boss said he wanted me to remember what I was good at, that I had drifted away from that.

"He was saying, 'I need THIS Ryan Giggs, not THAT Ryan Giggs'. I got the hump about it of course. I always did. But I listened. He just wanted me to run at players, be instinctive."

Giggs' iconic goal against Arsenal to seal United's success in the FA Cup semi final may be one of the most memorable moments of the treble, but the most legendary triumph came in the Red Devils' late heroics to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final that year.

The victory was made all the more remarkable by the fact that United were without the suspended Roy Keane and Paul Scholes, leaving a gaping void in central midfield. To make matters worse, United found themselves a goal down with ten minutes to go in Barcelona.

Giggs played on the right wing during the game, with David Beckham shifted into the middle, and the Welshman admitted: "There is a bit of me - and I don't think I have said this before - that felt I should have been playing centre mid.

"It was between me and Becks and I felt I could have affected it more. I was a little bit, 'I am in the wrong position here'. But that's no excuse. We knew we could make history or fail and with ten minutes to go I just thought it was gone. Nightmare.

"I always used to say that we would get one chance but in that one we were that bad there was just nothing. I was definitely drifting off a little but in my mind. I knew I would have to face my mates and I wondered if I would ever be there again."