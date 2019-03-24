Andriy Shevchenko Delighted by Milan's Upturn in Form & Claims Juventus Can Win Champions League

Ukraine's national team manager Andriy Shevchenko has admitted he's delighted to see former club Milan back amongst the top sides in Italy and believes Juventus can win this season's Champions League.

The former striker netted 175 goals in 226 games for the Rossoneri during his eight years at the club across two spells, helping them win a Champions League and Serie A title.

AFP/GettyImages

Shevchenko, who is preparing his Ukraine side for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Luxembourg on Monday, insisted that it's pleasing to see Milan - who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification place - on the up once again, as well as singling out January signing Krzysztof Piatek for individual praise.

Speaking to Tuttosport, as quoted by football-italia, he said: "Rino [Gennaro Gattuso] has brought enthusiasm back to the fans. He is so well-prepared and it had been years since Milan were realistically challenging for a place in the Champions League. Gattuso deserves a lot of credit, as do directors Leonardo and Paolo Maldini.

"They brought in Piatek in January and he is proving himself to be a great striker. I saw the comparisons, but we have very different characteristics and he’ll make his own way. I really appreciate his eye for goal, as he can score in so many different ways."

—From the Polish league last season, to Genoa, to Milan

—From making his Poland debut to scoring winners on the international stage

—29 goals in 34 games



2018/19 is all about Krzysztof Piatek 🔫 pic.twitter.com/35e1KPIjCp — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 21, 2019

Furthermore, Shevchenko also discussed the prospect of an Italian side winning the Champions League for the first time since Inter's success during their treble-winning season in 2009/10, and believes that after bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin over the summer, Juventus have a terrific chance of winning a trophy that has alluded them since 1996.

Shevchenko added: "Cristiano Ronaldo seems a lot younger than he is, you really can’t tell on the field that he is 34 years old. Juve were already strong before Ronaldo, but they needed a world class player like him to resolve almost impossible situations.

"Now that they have Cristiano, the Bianconeri can go all the way and triumph in the Champions League."