Report: USMNT's Weston McKennie Out vs. Chile With Ankle Injury

McKennie injured his left ankle in a friendly against Ecuador on Thursday.

By Jenna West
March 24, 2019

Midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the U.S. Men's National Team's friendly against Chile on Thursday due to an ankle injury, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

McKennie traveled with the team to Houston on Friday for futher evaluation, and he does not have any broken bones, reports Carlisle. The midfielder was seen wearing a boot on his left leg and walking with crutches at Saturday's training session.

McKennie fell awkwardly in the 68th minute of the U.S.'s friendly against Ecuador last Thursday. He left the field with the help of trainers but eventually needed to be carried back to the bench on a stretcher.

On Friday, the team made a roster change and announced Tyler Adams left camp that morning. Manager Gregg Berhalter told ESPN that Adams returned to his club RB Leipzig, and the decision was made with the German club.

The U.S. and Chile will play in a friendly on Thursday, March 26 at 7:55 p.m. ET at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message