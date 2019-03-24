Midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the U.S. Men's National Team's friendly against Chile on Thursday due to an ankle injury, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

McKennie traveled with the team to Houston on Friday for futher evaluation, and he does not have any broken bones, reports Carlisle. The midfielder was seen wearing a boot on his left leg and walking with crutches at Saturday's training session.

McKennie fell awkwardly in the 68th minute of the U.S.'s friendly against Ecuador last Thursday. He left the field with the help of trainers but eventually needed to be carried back to the bench on a stretcher.

On Friday, the team made a roster change and announced Tyler Adams left camp that morning. Manager Gregg Berhalter told ESPN that Adams returned to his club RB Leipzig, and the decision was made with the German club.

The U.S. and Chile will play in a friendly on Thursday, March 26 at 7:55 p.m. ET at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.