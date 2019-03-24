Willie McKay Accused of Threatening to 'Burn & Kill' Cardiff Officials Following Emiliano Sala Death

By 90Min
March 24, 2019

Agent Willie McKay, who was involved in brokering Cardiff City's deal to sign Emiliano Sala in January, faces fresh allegations of intimidating behaviour after he was again accused of threatening to kill club officials.

Following Sala's tragic death in a plane crash, McKay is alleged to have threatened to kill those involved with Cardiff if his children, two of which play in the Bluebirds' academy, were negatively impacted as a result of the incident.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Further accusations have now been lodged against McKay, as The Telegraph claim the Scot suggested he would 'burn' a member of the Cardiff hierarchy, before stating: “I’ll shoot the lot of you. You don’t know who you’re dealing with”. 

The report also states that McKay's initial threats of violence were directed towards chief executive Ken Choo and player-liason officer Callum Davies, with McKay admitting to an altercation with the pair in an interview with L'Equipe.

Jam Media/GettyImages

McKay described the clash as "a football match when two managers have an argument on the touchline", before denying the allegations against him.


Cardiff and McKay have regularly found themselves at loggerheads in the aftermath of Sala's tragic death. The two parties have clashed over who was responsible for organising the plane which ultimately crashed, whilst McKay has been very public in his criticisms of the Cardiff hierarchy.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

He also questioned why Cardiff waited so long to involve the police in the incident, claiming the investigation began two weeks after the alleged incident took place. Police are yet to interview McKay, whilst Cardiff have declined to comment on the ongoing process.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message