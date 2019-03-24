Willie McKay Accused of Threatening to 'Burn & Kill' Cardiff Officials Following Emiliano Sala Death

Agent Willie McKay, who was involved in brokering Cardiff City's deal to sign Emiliano Sala in January, faces fresh allegations of intimidating behaviour after he was again accused of threatening to kill club officials.

Following Sala's tragic death in a plane crash, McKay is alleged to have threatened to kill those involved with Cardiff if his children, two of which play in the Bluebirds' academy, were negatively impacted as a result of the incident.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Further accusations have now been lodged against McKay, as The Telegraph claim the Scot suggested he would 'burn' a member of the Cardiff hierarchy, before stating: “I’ll shoot the lot of you. You don’t know who you’re dealing with”.

The report also states that McKay's initial threats of violence were directed towards chief executive Ken Choo and player-liason officer Callum Davies, with McKay admitting to an altercation with the pair in an interview with L'Equipe.

Jam Media/GettyImages

McKay described the clash as "a football match when two managers have an argument on the touchline", before denying the allegations against him.





Cardiff and McKay have regularly found themselves at loggerheads in the aftermath of Sala's tragic death. The two parties have clashed over who was responsible for organising the plane which ultimately crashed, whilst McKay has been very public in his criticisms of the Cardiff hierarchy.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

He also questioned why Cardiff waited so long to involve the police in the incident, claiming the investigation began two weeks after the alleged incident took place. Police are yet to interview McKay, whilst Cardiff have declined to comment on the ongoing process.