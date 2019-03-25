Championship Trio Facing FFP Sanctions Following Birmingham City Points Deduction

Birmingham City were deducted nine points by the EFL on Friday, but they may not be the only club facing punishment for financial matters.

The Blues exceeded the permitted amount of financial losses over a three-year period by nearly £10m and the deduction has left them in 18th place, but the Mail claim Garry Monk's side might not be the only club hit with a deduction.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Aston Villa, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday all face FFP sanctions for potentially exceeding the £39m allowance for losses, with an official of an unnamed Championship club telling the newspaper: "What has happened with Birmingham has opened a Pandora’s box and a lot of clubs are now worried.”

Aston Villa appear to have been aware of this issue since October, when executive Christian Purslow spoke to the media about the club's financial constraints at the unveiling of current boss Dean Smith, and Purslow's comments may encourage Villa fans.

“I’m not just confident, I’m highly respectful of the regime,” Purslow said. “The Profitability & Sustainability rules that govern the league we play in and the broader Fair Play regime that, many years ago, I sat on the working group and brought those rules in.

It’s been very very tough two months. Nothing changed my love and commitment to AV even the Chinese economy policy made things of the most difficulty. Hope new partnership with Naseef and Wes, we can continue our efforts to bring Villa to where it belongs. #VillaInMyHeart — Dr. Tony Xia (@Dr_TonyXia) July 20, 2018

“We’re highly respectful of them and are of course navigating within those rules."

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri also commented on his club's financial situation back in December, and there may be more cause for concern at Hillsborough than Villa Park.

“We have problems with FFP, so it is hard, but we will try our best. I am not looking to next season, I am looking now to solve FFP and how we can make this season as good as we can. If we can solve those problems now, then next season can be better.”

🦉 Buckle up all, Sheffield Wednesday are on a push for the play-offs!



👏 Unbeaten in nine under Steve Bruce

🖐 Six clean sheets in them games

💥 Steven Fletcher fit and firing

🎯 Adam Reach assisting



😬 Pressing. #SWFC pic.twitter.com/xZ1BwJ9Tur — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) March 12, 2019

However, the Owls have improved significantly under new boss Steve Bruce, rising to 10th place and sit just two points off the playoff spots, and any points deduction would be extremely unfortunate.

The clubs have declined to comment.