Liverpool Prepared to Take '£10m Loss' on Naby Keita After Frustrating First Season

Liverpool are reportedly considering selling midfielder Naby Keita at the end of the season, after growing frustrated with his inconsistency.

The Reds agreed a deal to sign Keita in 2017 from RB Leipzig, and he finally moved to Anfield last summer, but has struggled to showcase his best form. The likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana have found themselves ahead of Keita in the pecking order, prompting rumours of an imminent departure for the Guinean.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

News of the potential exit for Keita comes from TEAMtalk, who state that Jurgen Klopp is ready to authorise his departure and move on from a busted signing.

Liverpool would likely make a sizeable loss on the Guinean - potentially around £10m - but they are prepared to do so in order to avoid the risk of Keita's price tag falling further.

Clubs in the Bundesliga are thought to be keen on signing the midfielder. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are both named as potential suitors, and are both believed to have held talks with the player's representatives over a possible move, eager to see the 24-year-old replicate the form which led Liverpool to sign him.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have held talks with Naby Keita’s agent about bringing the midfielder back to Germany, according to Teamtalk. #FCBayern #BVB #LFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) March 24, 2019





After moving to Anfield last summer, Keita found himself immediately inserted into the starting lineup. However, he struggled for form and consistency, and soon found himself on the bench. He has made 27 appearances for Klopp's side, but has registered just one assist and is yet to score his first goal for the club, despite his impressive form in front of goal in the Bundesliga.

During the 2016/17 season, Keita racked up eight goals and eight assists for RB Leipzig, convincing Liverpool to spend around £53m to sign him.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

He remained with Leipzig for one further season, before linking up with the Reds in an attempt to bolster their midfield. However, despite a handful of impressive showings, Keita has largely struggled to displace the likes of Wijnaldum and Lallana in the lineup, and his Anfield tenure could soon be coming to an end.