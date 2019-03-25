Portugal vs. Serbia Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Euro 2020 Qualifying

How to watch Portugal vs. Serbia in a Euro 2020 qualifying on Monday, March 25.

By Avi Creditor
March 25, 2019

Euro 2020 qualifying continues for the reigning champion, as Portugal hosts Serbia in a Group B matchup on Monday.

Portugal wobbled to a 0-0 draw vs. Ukraine to open qualifying on Friday, while this match will be Serbia's first in the five-team group. The draw vs. Ukraine marked Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the Portugal national team for the first time since the 2018 World Cup, and he'll look to add to his tally of international goals, with his 85 the most among active players. 

Serbia, which also participated in the World Cup, won't be a pushover, though. It's unbeaten in its seven matches since falling short in Russia (4-0-3) and features the likes of Ajax's Dusan Tadic, Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic, Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and can present some problems for the Euro 2016 winners if they're not careful.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via WatchESPN.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

