Mexico vs. Paraguay Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Friendly

How to watch Mexico and Paraguay square off in a friendly on Tuesday, March 26.

By Kaelen Jones
March 26, 2019

Mexico and Paraguay are set to square off in an international friendly on Tuesday, March 26. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Mexico enters the matchup coming off a 3–1 win over Chile last week. El Tri was vaulted by goals from Raúl Jiménez, Héctor Moreno and Hirving Lozano. All three goals came within a 15-minute span in the second half, giving Mexico a win in its first match under Tata Martino. The coach will be facing one of his former teams, with Martino guiding Paraguay to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in 2010.

Paraguay comes into the contest following a 1–0 defeat against Peru last week. Paraguay is playing under new manager Eduardo Berizzo, who took over after Juan Carlos Osorio's abrupt resignation following just a few months in charge after leaving the Mexico role.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision Deportes, FOX Deportes, UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

