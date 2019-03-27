Championship Player of the Year Shortlist Announced Ahead of 2019 EFL Awards

Billy Sharp, Che Adams and Teemu Pukki have been announced as this year's contenders for the Championship Player of the Season award.

Ahead of the 2019 EFL awards scheduled to place on 7 April, awards will be given out across 13 categories, with the shortlists for each prize announced on Tuesday.

As per the EFL website, the Player of the Year shortlist features the top three goal-scorers in the Championship, with league leaders Norwich seeing their star striker Pukki recognised for his division high 24 goals.





The Finland international has played an integral part in the Canaries' attempts to return to the top flight, and as well leading the way with his goals, has also contributed a further nine assists.

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is also a contender for the award after a season in which his 22 goals have catapulted the Blades into promotion hopefuls.

S H A R P S H O O T E R 🔥



Billy Sharp has been included in the @EFL Championship Team of the Year.



🏆 The Skipper has also been nominated for the EFL Championship Player of the Season.



#WeAreBlades 🔴 pic.twitter.com/BNeavnB0Vb — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) March 26, 2019

Earlier this campaign, the 33-year-old notched his 220th goal since making his debut in 2004, and in doing so surpassed former Southampton striker Rickie Lambert as the EFL's leading goal-scorer this century.

To round off the list, despite Birmingham hovering around mid-table, 22-year-old forward Che Adams is recognised for his personal achievements this year after netting 21 goals in 38 league appearances.

Meanwhile, the Young Player of the Season award will be contested by Derby County's on-loan Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson, Luton defender James Justin and Norwich prodigy Max Aarons.

As well as shortlists being announced for both League One and League Two, the Championship Team of the Season - as voted for by club managers - was also revealed, with table-topping Norwich seeing three players named.

All 72 EFL managers voted for their respective player of the season, with their votes also being compiled for the Championship, League One and League Two teams of the season. The overall EFL Team of the Season will however be announced on the night of the EFL awards.