Cenk Tosun Reveals Future Ambitions as He Admits Everton Blocked January Move

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has said he plans to fight for his place under Marco Silva, and admitted he could have moved away on loan in January, had the Toffees not decided to keep him around.

The Turkish international arrived for £20m last January, and his five goals in 12 Premier League appearances were key in their revival under Sam Allardyce.

He has started just nine matches this campaign, however, and hasn't scored in the league since October, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin assuming the lone striker role in recent weeks.

That being the case, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the 27-year-old's long-term future on Merseyside, but he says he plans to honour his contract with the club, despite blocking the loan move he sought two months ago.

“I have still a lot to do in the Premier League," he told Turkish outlet Sabah. "I still have a three-and-a-half-year contract with Everton. I want to continue in Europe. My aim is to play more.

“I had offers from Spanish and English clubs in January. I told the club I am ready to go out on loan to return stronger, but they told me they needed me here.”

After a successful international break which saw him net twice for Turkey in a 4-0 victory over Moldova, Tosun will be hoping for some increased involvement when Everton travel to West Ham for Saturday's late kick-off.