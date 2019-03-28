Christian Pulisic Set for Up to 4 Weeks Out After Injury Sustained During USA Duty

Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic is set for around three to four weeks on the sidelines after suffering a muscular issue whilst playing for USA during the international break.

The American, who signed with Chelsea for £58m in January but was loaned back to Dortmund until the end of the 2018/19 season, became the youngest player in USA history to reach 10 goals for the side, with a fourth minute score against Chile in just his 25th cap.



However, 32 minutes later he was forced to come off with a suspected pulled muscle.

Bob Levey/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Wolfsburg this weekend, Lucien Favre confirmed the American was set for a spell on the sidelines.

As quoted by the club's official twitter account, Favre explained: "The boys have come back fit from the international break. Only Pulisic, unfortunately, has returned with a pulled muscle in his leg."

According to ESPN, he later added: "He will definitely not play."

While the boss refused to comment on whether he would be fit for the potentially title-deciding fixture with Bayern Munich, a source close to the team told the publication that the player would be out for around three to four weeks.

🎙️ Favre presser ahead of #BVBWOB:



"The boys have come back fit from the international break. Only Pulisic, unfortunately, has returned with a pulled muscle in his leg." pic.twitter.com/5Rscy5SUEI — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 28, 2019

However, there was some positive news for BVB, as Favre revealed: "[Mario] Götze, [Paco] Alcácer, and [Axel] Witsel have all been training since last Thursday and we hope to have them fit for Saturday."

Turning his attentions to Saturday's opponents, the coach admitted: "Wolfsburg is a very athletic team, They often change their formations, switching between a 4-3-3 and 4-4-2, we have to be prepared for everything."

But sporting director Michael Zorc was optimistic about Dortmund's chances heading into the clash and the final rounds of the league, affirming: "The team is showing that they absolutely want to win."