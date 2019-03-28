Christian Pulisic Set for Up to 4 Weeks Out After Injury Sustained During USA Duty

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic is set for around three to four weeks on the sidelines after suffering a muscular issue whilst playing for USA during the international break. 

The American, who signed with Chelsea for £58m in January but was loaned back to Dortmund until the end of the 2018/19 season, became the youngest player in USA history to reach 10 goals for the side, with a fourth minute score against Chile in just his 25th cap.

However, 32 minutes later he was forced to come off with a suspected pulled muscle.

Bob Levey/GettyImages

 Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Wolfsburg this weekend, Lucien Favre confirmed the American was set for a spell on the sidelines.

As quoted by the club's official twitter account, Favre explained: "The boys have come back fit from the international break. Only Pulisic, unfortunately, has returned with a pulled muscle in his leg."

According to ESPN, he later added: "He will definitely not play."

While the boss refused to comment on whether he would be fit for the potentially title-deciding fixture with Bayern Munich, a source close to the team told the publication that the player would be out for around three to four weeks. 

However, there was some positive news for BVB, as Favre revealed: "[Mario] Götze, [Paco] Alcácer, and [Axel] Witsel have all been training since last Thursday and we hope to have them fit for Saturday."

Turning his attentions to Saturday's opponents, the coach admitted: "Wolfsburg is a very athletic team, They often change their formations, switching between a 4-3-3 and 4-4-2, we have to be prepared for everything."

But sporting director Michael Zorc was optimistic about Dortmund's chances heading into the clash and the final rounds of the league, affirming: "The team is showing that they absolutely want to win."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message