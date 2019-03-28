Tottenham Stars React as Players Have First Ever Training Session at New Stadium

Tottenham's players might have thought that this day would never come... however, they have finally played football at the brand new stadium.

Seemingly endless setbacks and delays to the completion of the arena has fed frustration amongst the fans and players at the club, with the team forced to play the majority of this season at Wembley Stadium, despite being told that the club's inaugural fixture would take place against Liverpool way back in September 2018.

However, Crystal Palace will be the first team to visit the new north London landmark, travelling across the capital to take on Spurs on 3 April.

With important domestic and European fixtures on the horizon, the Lilywhites decided to relocate Thursday's first team training session from Enfield to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the team prepare for the first of their upcoming crucial matches, coming against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The session not only gave the team's players a chance to regroup and train with their club colleagues following the international break, it also gave the squad an opportunity to become familiar with their new surroundings and make the club's new stadium a home.

Here is some of the squad's reaction to their first ever training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite being constantly linked with a move away from the club in the summer, Fernando Llorente has expressed his pleasure at stepping foot in the club's new arena.

Glad to be for the first time at our new home 👏🏻🙌🏻 #SpursNewStadium #COYS pic.twitter.com/FMrVp5UJcG — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) March 28, 2019

Another player who's future at the club is far from certain is Toby Alderweireld. However, in spite of this, the Belgian centre back could not hold back his excitement following the training session.

Brazilian winger Lucas Moura also went public in expressing his opinion on his team's new home...

There is no place like home for Erik Lamela, who brought his shooting boots...

Lamela also featured in Moussa Sissoko Instagram post, in which the French midfielder described the new arena as "wonderful".

And finally, it'll be hard to top this finish from Harry Kane at the new ground...