Leicester City vs Bournemouth: Eddie Howe's Best Available Cherries Lineup

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe will be looking to take maximum points when his side visit the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Cherries dropped points in their previous game when a late goal from former player Matt Ritchie meant Bournemouth shared the spoils with Newcastle United. Howe's side are safe from relegation, but the 41-year-old will be targeting a top 10 finish come the end of the season.

Here's a look at how the Cherries could lineup for Saturday's match.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Artur Boruc (GK) - The Polish keeper has found himself recalled to the starting lineup in the place of Asmir Begovic and has impressed with some strong displays between the sticks. He can expect to be busy against Leicester.

Nathaniel Clyne (RB) - The Liverpool loanee has put in some good performances and will face off against Leicester youngster Harvey Barnes on Saturday. It will be a battle of experience versus youth and will be an exciting contest.

Chris Mepham (CB) - The 21-year-old Welshman has been thrust into Premier League action following his move from Championship side Brentford. He has put in some good performances for the Cherries and looks like he could become a quality defender. Nothing like learning on the job.

Nathan Ake (CB) - Ake has become a key member of Bournemouth's squad since his loan move from Chelsea was made permanent. His former club have started sniffing around the Vitality Stadium looking to re-sign their ex-player, such have been his performances for his current side.

Charlie Daniels (LB) - Daniels has been at Bournemouth since 2012 and the experienced 32-year-old will be key as the Cherries make a surge for the top 10 in the league.

Midfielders

Jordan Ibe (RM) - Winger Ibe has been inconsistent in a Bournemouth shirt but recently has started turning in some decent performances. On his day, he can be unplayable and Howe will want more shows like this from the Englishman.

David Brooks (CM) - The 21-year-old looks worth every penny of the £11.5m Bournemouth paid former club Sheffield United for the Welshman. If his performances continue, then the Cherries will be getting much more than that if they sell the youngster.

Jefferson Lerma (CM) - The Colombian midfielder has been a good signing for Howe's side since his arrival in the summer. He has added a steeliness to the Cherries midfield and as he adds more Premier League minutes under his belt, he will become more effective.

Ryan Fraser (LM) - Scotsman Fraser has been a key performer for Bournemouth this season. So far he has scored six goals and provided 10 assists for his teammates and will be looking to add to his tally against the Foxes.

Forwards

Callum Wilson (ST) - Wilson has recently returned from injury and will be looking to add to his 11 goals this season when he visits the King Power on Saturday. He has struggled with injuries again this season but has been a key member of Howe's team when fit and will hope to remain injury free for the rest of the campaign.

Joshua King (ST) - King has been putting the ball in the net in Wilson's absence. Their partnership will unsettle most defences as their pace and creativity wreak havoc and Leicester's defence will have to be alert to keep the pair out.