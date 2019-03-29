Nicolas Otamendi Open to Leaving Manchester City Amid Interest From Wolves & Valencia

By 90Min
March 29, 2019

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi is open to leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer, according to a report.

The Argentina international has struggled to earn consistent starts under Pep Guardiola this season, with Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte all seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

According to Goal, while the 31-year-old is not desperate to leave City, he would be open to a move away if another side could guarantee him more first-team opportunities. 

Recent reports have suggested fellow Premier League side Wolves may be interested in Otamendi's services, while the Argentine's former team Valencia are also understood to have been keeping an eye on developments. 

His agent Jorge Mendes has strong connections to senior figures at Wolves and played a key role in many of the Molineux side's recent captures from Portuguese football.

Despite only signing a new contract with City last January, Otamendi's chances at first-team football at the Etihad are likely to be further limited if the club press ahead with plans to sign another centre back in the summer. 

Guardiola's side have been linked with a move for Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt and Inter's Milan Skriniar, with either arrival likely to bring an end to Otamendi's City career.

Having broken through in European football at Porto, Otamendi left the Liga NOS side to join Valencia, where after just one season at the Mestalla he secured another move to City.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Since his arrival, the centre back has featured 165 times and was part of the Premier League title-winning side of last year.

      Modal message