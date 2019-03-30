Man Utd 2-1 Watford: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Red Devils Return to Top Four

Manchester United marked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game as permanent manager with a win, as they beat Watford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.



United took the lead in the 28th minute, as Marcus Rashford slotted home. The English striker was put through on goal from a wonderful pass from Luke Shaw, as the Red Devils struck first out of nothing.

United finally doubled their advantage in the 73rd minute, as Anthony Martial finished off a nicely worked team goal. The Frenchman was perfectly in line with Jesse Lingard when he received the ball, as he scrambed to the ball and found the back of the net to wrap up the win for United.

Watford deservedly scored in the 90th minute of the match, thanks to Abdoulaye Doucoure's excellent goal. The Hornets midfielder worked his way into the United box brilliantly, and struck past David de Gea to give the visitors an inevitable consolation.



Here's our breakdown of Saturday's Premier League clash.



MANCHESTER UNITED

Key Talking Point

Manchester United were poor in the first half, showing signs of their lacklustre performances from earlier in the season. However it took the Red Devils just one clinical break to punish their visitors, and as they took the lead they took control of the game for the first time all afternoon.

Though the 2-0 scoreline seems to reflect on a comfortable win, it was far from it as United didn't really look up to scratch and looked lethargic. Despite their mediocre performance they took their chances at the end of the day, as Solskjaer's side earned a crucial victory at Old Trafford.



Player Ratings







Starting XI: de Gea (7); Shaw (7), Jones (6), Smalling (6), Young (7); Pogba (6), Matic (6), Herrera (6); Mata (6); Martial (7), Rashford (8*).





Substitutes: Lingard (6), Pereira (6), Rojo (6).

STAR MAN -Marcus Rashford was excellent for Manchester United. The Englishman continued his fine form for the Red Devils with the opening goal and worked hard throughout the match, as he produced another strong performance on Old Trafford in a big win.

WATFORD

Key Talking Point

Watford will feel truly hard done by, having been all over Manchester United in the opening half hour. However they couldn't capitalise on their control, and lost their momentum and dominance once Rashford put the hosts ahead.





Although they regained their confidence in the second half and continued to press United, they couldn't capitalise on their efforts on goal. Though Watford return home empty handed, they should be pleased of their performance and look forward to next week's trip to Wembley.



Player Ratings







Starting XI: Foster (6); Masina (6), Britos (6), Kabasele (6), Janmaat (6); Pereyra (7), Capoue (6), Doucoure (7*), Hughes (6); Deeney (5), Deulofeu (6).

Substitutes: Femenia (6), Gray (6), Success (N/A).

STAR MAN - Abdoulaye Doucoure was Watford's key man at Old Trafford, and although they ended their afternoon in defeat he was excellent. The Frenchman's work rate was second to none, and although it came to nothing he scored a superb goal right at the death.

Looking Ahead

Manchester United are in midweek action next, when they return to Molineux for the second time in three weeks to face Wolves next Tuesday. They then have their huge Champions League tie at Old Trafford, as they host Barcelona on 10 April.