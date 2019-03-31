Massimiliano Allegri Discusses Juventus' Injury Concerns & Praises Moise Kean Following Empoli Win

By 90Min
March 31, 2019

Massimiliano Allegri said that teenage sensation Moise Kean had the 'mentality' of a Juventus player after the 19-year-old came on and scored the only goal in their 1-0 win against Empoli.

The Bianconeri laboured during the first half allowing their opponents to exert themselves and create some half chances. However, Allegri's side not only lost star man Cristiano Ronaldo while on international duty but also Paulo Dybala in the warm up prior to kick off. 

After opting to keep Moise Kean on the bench, Allegri did get the key decision of the match right when he sent on the young Italian forward. Within three minutes of coming on, Kean met Mario Mandzukic's flick on with a ruthless half volley to secure all three point for Juventus.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

As quoted by Calciomercato, the manager heaped praise on the promising forward who also scored on his debut for Italy during the international break.

"You have to have the right mentality when you play for Juventus, this is what makes the difference when you play at such high levels. Kean? He is young and he has to keep working hard that's for sure. He has a lot of qualities and he has the potential to become a great player but it is all in the mentality."

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-JUVENTUS-EMPOLI

Allegri also addressed the grander scheme of things as far as Bianconeri's title challenge goes and the injuries to Ronaldo and Dybala via Juventus' official website

"We played a bad first half, we didn't have distances and time against a good Empoli. We were better after the break where we didn’t concede anything. We needed a 1-0 that was a struggle, it's another step towards the title.


"[Dybala] with Argentina he took a blow to the calf, today he had a hardening and we didn't want to risk him.

"He [Ronaldo] did something this morning, but he went to jog. We need to see when he can run.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message