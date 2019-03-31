Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Open to Changing Paul Pogba's Position to 'Get Him More in the Game'

March 31, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he could deploy Paul Pogba in a deeper midfield role in order to get the best out of him.

The Frenchman has faced plenty of criticism from fans and pundits for his struggles to replicate his international form with United on a consistent basis, and he again failed to exert his influence in United's 2-1 win over Watford on Saturday.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer admitted that he may need to alter Pogba's role to help him improve. He is quoted by Goal as saying: "Paul is important for us. We couldn't keep the ball today - 50% possession at home, you're a bit disappointed with that. 

"But Paul's been away, played two games for France, he's playing a bit deeper for them so that's maybe something we have to think about, to get him more in the game.

"Paul can do both, he can attack and defend. Today, we had two strikers who did it for us. I thought Rashy [Marcus Rashford] was fantastic - he gave us the energy the others lacked.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Of course, you'd like to dominate, but we weren't able to. We've set ourselves targets over the next eight games, now seven games. We came away with a win - that's great. Everyone knows we can play better."

In France's last two games, Pogba lined up alongside Chelsea star N'Golo Kante at the base of Les Bleus' midfield, with three attacking midfielders deployed ahead of the pair. It was this system in which Pogba played a starring role in last summer's World Cup, and he continued his good form by registering an assist in the 4-1 win over Moldova.

However, in Manchester, he has regularly been fielded in a three-man midfield alongside Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera. At the start of the season, whilst playing under Jose Mourinho, Pogba was heavily criticised for looking like a different player in the immediate aftermath of his World Cup triumph.

His form greatly improved once Solskjaer assumed control in December, racking up eight goals and five assists in his first nine matches. However, Pogba is without a goal in his last five Premier League matches, and Solskjaer may be forced to alter his role to help the midfielder rediscover his best form.

