Huesca travels to take on Real Madrid on Sunday at the Bernabeu as La Liga continues resuming play after the international break.

Los Blancos enter the match with two consecutive La Liga wins and continue to look to turn their season around after manager Zinedine Zidane's return earlier this month. Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2–0 last weekend in Zidane's first match back, and both Isco and Gareth Bale netted goals in the win.

Last-place Huesca is coming off of two consecutive losses, with the latest being a 3–1 defeat to Alaves. The club sits seven points from safety and needs to secure all the results it can in order to avoid returning to the second division.

The two clubs met earlier this season in December, with Gareth Bale scoring the match's only goal to give Madrid a 1–0 victory.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA ,r beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

