Unai Emery Admits Arsenal Face Tough Challenge in Bid to Finish in Premier League's Top 4

By 90Min
March 31, 2019

Unai Emery has admitted that Arsenal face a tough task in their bid to finish in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Gunners dropped to fifth in the table following Manchester United's win over Watford on Saturday, whilst Chelsea have the chance to go level on points with their London rivals when they take on Cardiff on Sunday.

Arsenal will have a game in hand on both their rivals ahead of their clash with Newcastle on Monday, but Emery expects a tough battle ahead to finish in the Champions League places. As quoted by the Express, the Spaniard said: "Each day, each match, for us and them, is very important.

"Thirty-eight matches give us [a chance] to be competitive, to play consistently. Now we are taking as a big performance as Manchester UnitedChelsea and Tottenham. Now it's very important and I trust in us.

"I know we need to do a lot to be in the top four. I know Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are going to win a lot of points between this match and the last."

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Arsenal went into the international break in fine form following crucial wins over Manchester United and Rennes in the Europa League, and will look to continue that momentum as they face Newcastle at the Emirates following an extensive break.

"We have the habit to play three matches in a week, when we are doing that the players are very focused on preparing, resting and playing," Emery added.

"When we are taking international breaks we can rest other players. In this break we decided to go away to train four days and play one match."

Speaking on Monday's meeting with Newcastle at the Emirates, Emery added: "It's not my thought now, because I know Monday's match is going to be very difficult. Newcastle are in a good moment.

"They have a lot [of] good players and good organisation. The coach has a lot of experience and he is very competitive and I know that."

