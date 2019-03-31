Watford vs Fulham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Javi Gracia's Watford will welcome Premier League strugglers Fulham to Vicarage Road on Tuesday evening.

The Hornets remain in pursuit of Europa League qualification, and will be desperate for another three points to propel them further up the league standings and keep their faint dreams alive.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

As for the visitors, their goal is clear - survive. Following Huddersfield Town's relegation on Saturday, Fulham simply cannot afford to drop points if they want to extend their stay in the top flight.

Defeat against Watford would confirm their return to the Championship, whilst a draw would leave them needing a miracle if they are to survive.

Check out 90min's preview of the game below:

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 2 April What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Vicarage Road TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Tonight Referee? Roger East

Team News

For Watford, left-back Jose Holebas was deemed only fit enough for a place on the bench in Saturday's loss to Manchester United, but could be reinstated to the starting lineup on Tuesday. Tom Cleverley remains unavailable as a result of a calf injury.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Fulham face the possibility of needing to score goals without Aleksandar Mitrovic who, alongside Tim Ream and Jean Michael Seri, missed out against Manchester City after returning from the international break unfit. Long-term absentees Alfie Mawson and Marcus Bettinelli remain sidelined through their respective knee injuries.

Predicted Lineups

Watford Foster; Janmaat, Kabasele, Britos, Holebas; Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Pereyra; Deeney, Deulofeu. Fulham Rico; Odoi, Chambers, Ream, Bryan; Zambo Aguissa, Seri, Cairney; Sessegnon, Babel, Schurrle.

Head to Head Record

Fulham need a win on Tuesday, but history is not on their side. The two teams have met on seven occasions, with the Cottagers emerging victorious just once, and that came back in 2005.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

There has regularly been little to choose between the two sides, who have drawn four out of their seven matches. Their latest meeting came back in September 2018 and ended 1-1. A point on Tuesday will keep Fulham alive, but their poor goal difference will mean their relegation would be all but confirmed with just a draw.

Recent Form

The fixture list has not been kind to Watford in recent weeks, with the Hornets falling to defeats against Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. However, Gracia's men were unlucky to be on the losing end at Old Trafford on Saturday, and they will be eager to put in a similar performance and send Fulham packing.

Football can be a very cruel game sometimes 😞#MUNWAT pic.twitter.com/DELQTGMBeT — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 30, 2019

If you're a Fulham fan, you might want to skip ahead to the next section, as this part does not make for pretty reading for the Cottagers. Scott Parker's side are enduring a run of eight consecutive defeats and have won just once in 2019.

Since they last won, Fulham have conceded 19 goals and scored just four times. Yes, that run includes defeats to the likes of Liverpool and City, but points are vital at this stage of the season. Dropping a single point will likely prove fatal for Fulham, and they need to snap out of their funk as soon as possible if they are to survive in the top flight, but even that might not be enough.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five matches:

Watford Fulham Manchester United 2-1 Watford (30/3) Fulham 0-2 Manchester City (30/3) Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace (16/3) Fulham 1-2 Liverpool (17/3) Manchester City 3-1 Watford (9/3) Leicester City 3-1 Fulham (9/3) Watford 2-1 Leicester City (3/3) Fulham 1-2 Chelsea (3/3) Liverpool 5-0 Watford (27/2) Southampton 2-0 Fulham (27/2)

Prediction

Tuesday's match promises to be an exciting one. Watford need a win to keep their faint hopes of Europa League qualification alive, whilst Fulham need a win if they are to preserve their Premier League status.

As we so often see at this stage of the season, teams in a relegation battle can turn into 1970's Brazil in their search for a lifeline, but we have seen little from Fulham that suggests that they can survive in the Premier League. A shock is always possible, but it seems incredibly unlikely.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In 2019, Watford have lost just once against teams outside the top five, which does not bode well for the Cottagers. Huddersfield fell on Saturday, and Fulham are surely set to follow them down to the Championship.

Prediction: Watford 2-0 Fulham