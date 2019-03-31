Wayne Rooney added to his legacy of MLS magic with a ridiculous free-kick stunner for D.C. United against Orlando City on Sunday.

In the 30th minute of the matchup, Rooney launched the ball mere yards away from the corner flag. The kick whizzed into the top corner past a diving Brian Rowe and gave D.C. United a 2–0 lead on the road.

Rooney assisted the team's first goal of the night, scored by Steven Birnbaum in the sixth minute. Dom Dwyer found the net for the Lions in the 65th minute to end the game 2–1.

Rooney has now scored four goals in four Major League Soccer games so far this year.

United will next face Los Angeles FC on Saturday, April 6 at 3 p.m. ET.