Pawel Cibicki Admits He Has Not Given Up Hope of Playing for Leeds United Again

April 01, 2019

Leeds United striker Pawel Cibicki has admitted he has not given up hope on playing for the club again, despite being sent out on loan twice this season.

The Swedish U21 international arrived at Elland Road in 2017, but didn't make an impact in his debut season, as he failed to score in any of his seven Championship appearances.

The 25-year-old was sent out on loan to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former side Molde in Norway, before returning in January. Marcelo Bielsa again sent Cibicki out on loan later in the month, this time to Swedish side Elfsborg.

"I'm here for the summer, then I have two years left with Leeds," Cibicki told Expressen.

"Obviously I have thoughts of playing there and I am employed by them. I really hope they go all the way to the Premier League because it feels a bit like now or never."

Cibicki joined Leeds from Malmo, putting in the occasional memorable performances, including a decisive assist against Norwich in a 2-1 win.

However, the Polish born forward looked out of his depth at times, and with Bielsa favouring a small squad, and with Cibicki being loaned out twice in a year, it looks as though he may have played his last game for the club, especially if the Yorkshire club are promoted to the Premier League.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

Leeds leapfrogged Sheffield United into the automatic promotion places with a dramatic 3-2 home win over Millwall on Saturday, and the club are just seven games away from a return to the top flight for the first time since 2004.

