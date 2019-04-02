The 8 Earliest Relegations in Premier League History

We may have only just entered April, but we've already had one casualty in the shape of Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers' relegation from England's top tier was confirmed with a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace over the weekend, becoming only the second club in Premier League history to be relegated with six games remaining.

As a result, they join an unwanted group who've experienced premature exits from the Premier League with plenty of games remaining, so without further ado, here are eight of the earliest relegations from the division by number of games remaining:

Huddersfield Town

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

When? March 30 2019

Games Remaining: 32

Beginning with the most recent addition to this list, Huddersfield's relegation from the Premier League this season seemed a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' in what's been a difficult season for the Yorkshire-based club.

Taking 11 games to record their first league win of the season - a 1-0 home win over Fulham - was perhaps a sign of things to come, as they've won just two more games since. The departure of David Wagner in mid-January suggested that the writing was on the wall in regards to their fate; with Jan Siewert's appointment seemingly preparing for next season in the Championship.

It was always going to be difficult to replicate last season's efforts of staying up, while them reaching the Premier League in 2017 was in itself a fairy tale. And at least they're not burdened with the unwanted record of least amount of points accumulated during a season, that falls to the other side relegated after 32 games.

Derby County

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages





When? March 29 2018

Games Remaining: 32

Derby County finally have company when it comes being relegated with six games of the season remaining, although in truth, they're still in a league of their own when it comes to recording the worst season during the Premier League era.

The Rams won only one game during the 2007/08 campaign - a 1-0 win against Newcastle United in mid-September - while other unwanted records they accumulated included joint-most defeats in a single season (29), fewest goals scored in a season (20), most goals conceded in a 38-game season (89) and most consecutive league matches without a win (32).

It was a long and arduous season for both Billy Davies and Paul Jewell during their respective reigns throughout the season, with their fate sealed with a 2-2 draw with Fulham on March 29 to conclude a rotten campaign in England's top tier.

Portsmouth

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

When? April 10 2010

Games Remaining: 33

The 2008/10 season proved to be a difficult one for Portsmouth both on and off the field, as performances and financial irregularities eventually led to their relegation from the Premier League.

Things didn't get off to the ideal start for Pompey, who lost their opening seven games of the season, before picking up their first of what would be seven league wins that season against Wolves - a 1-0 win.

With the prospect of remaining in the Premier League already bleak, the club were handed a nine-point deduction in March for going into administration, although it took another month before their relegation to the Championship was confirmed in a season that also saw them reach the FA Cup final, before losing to Chelsea at Wembley.

Sunderland

Gary M. Prior/GettyImages

When? April 12 2003

Games Remaining: 33

When your season sees you almost match the number of managers you have during the campaign with the number of wins recorded, then that's usually an indicator for how your season will pan out.

Peter Reid, Howard Wilkinson and Mick McCarthy all had attempts at keeping Sunderland during the 2002/03 campaign, but all proved to fail as the Black Cats won just four games that season with a tally of just 19 points.

Their relegation was confirmed with a 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City in mid-April, and it would be another two season before we saw Sunderland grace the Premier League once again, although it'll be a lot sooner on this list.

Sunderland

Michael Steele/GettyImages

When? April 14 2006

Games Remaining: 33

The only team to appear on this list twice, Sunderland saw their promotion to the Premier League in 2005 met with immediate relegation in 2006, setting an unwanted record at the time.

Mirroring their previous campaign in the league, the Black Cats had two managers during the campaign, Mick McCarthy (once again) and Kevin Ball, but recorded only one more win than they had managers; with a goalless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on April 12 confirming their return to the Championship.

The north east side only recorded 15 points during that season, which at the time was the lowest in the Premier League era, before Derby were burdened with that unwanted record just two seasons later.

Aston Villa

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

When? April 16 2016

Games Remaining: 34

Aston Villa had been one of seven ever-presents to play in every season of the Premier League - Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are the others - although that record came to an end with relegation in 2016.

It was a campaign that was hard to watch for fans of the Villans, who saw their team win just three wins over the course of a season that saw them earn 17 points and have no fewer than four managers, with their fate confirmed with a 1-0 defeat to United on April 16.

West Bromwich Albion

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

When? April 19 2003

Games Remaining: 34

West Bromwich Albion's debut season in the Premier League proved to be one to forget for the Baggies, as it ended in relegation after only 34 games.

The Midlands based club recorded just 26 points that season - which is still their lowest tally in the Premier League - as Gary Megson oversaw a side that won just six games over the course of the campaign.

At least they weren't the earliest team to get relegated that season, with Sunderland's fate sealed a game prior, and despite beating the Black Cats in their 34th game of the season, 2-1 at the Stadium of Light, other results confirmed West Brom's drop into the second tier.

Leicester City



Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

When? April 6 2002

Games Remaining: 34

28 points during a 38-game season is be no means the worst tally on this list, although it's still not enough to even consider staying in the Premier League, as Leicester City experienced in 2001/02.

Four managers took the reigns during the campaign, three of which were on a permanent basis - Peter Taylor, Dave Bassett and Micky Adams - and one on a caretaker basis - Gary Parker - but the changes in the dugout did little to alter matters on the field, with the Foxes winning just five games.

After finishing 13th the season prior, their relegation was confirmed on April 6, with the season brought forward due to the World Cup that summer, as a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United ended a six-year run in England's top-flight.