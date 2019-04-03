Luis Suarez Claims Barcelona Comeback Against Villarreal Proves Hunger for Back-to-Back Titles

Barcelona striker Luis Suárez believes that his side's 4-4 draw with Villarreal on Tuesday has highlighted the club's desire to win La Liga this season.

The Uruguay international scored with the last kick of the game to rescue a point at the Estadio de la Cerámica, where Barcelona overturned a two-goal deficit to keep some breathing space ahead of second place Atlético Madrid in the league table.

"In the first half, we played a great game. We deserved to be winning but we were aware that they had chances," Suárez said, quoted by Marca.

"In the second half, we knew that anything we gave away would be seized on because they have fast players, and that is exactly what they did.

"But the spirit of the team right until the end to not give up, I believe, shows how much we want to win this league.

"We still have a sizeable margin, we have a nice difference of points, although not losing makes you feel like you need to do better. This game showed that, if you make a mistake, you can pay dearly and we have to correct that."

Goals from Philippe Coutinho and Malcom had put Barcelona into a comfortable lead early in the match, but Samuel Chukwueze pulled one goal back for the hosts heading into half-time.

Villarreal striker Karl Toko Ekambi's cross cum shot found its way into the back of the net shortly after the restart, while goals from Vicente Iborra and Carlos Bacca completed the unlikely turnaround.

But a stunning Lionel Messi free-kick set up a nervous finish for the Yellow Submarines, and Suárez's first time shot from distance with the last kick of the game extended Barcelona's unbeaten run to 18 games in La Liga.