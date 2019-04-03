Manchester City hosts Cardiff City in a midweek Premier League clash on Wednesday, April 3. Kickoff from Etihad Stadium in Manchester is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Manchester City enters the contest second in the league standings with a chance to reclaim hold of the top spot. Liverpool is currently first with 79 points through 32 games following a 2–1 win over Tottenham on Sunday. Man City has a game in hand and can jump ahead of Liverpool by a point with a win. Manchester City has not lost a league contest since late January and most recently defeated Fulham 2–0.

Cardiff City comes into the matchup facing relegation, sitting 18th in the table following the weekend's action. The club fell five points behind 17th-placed Burnley FC after being on the unfortunate end of a 2–1 defeat against Chelsea on Sunday.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold

