Tottenham Hotspur Eye Move for Celta Vigo Starlet Yago de Santiago Ahead of Summer Window

Tottenham have set their sights on a summer move for Celta Vigo youngster Yago de Santiago, in what could become the club's first signing in over a year.

The 16-year-old midfielder is considered one of La Liga's brightest young talents, and Mauricio Pochettino's side have already made their move towards a first signing of the summer, having met with the player and his representatives.

News of the move comes courtesy of Galician newspaper Faro de Vigo, who go as far as to claim the player has traveled to north London to visit Tottenham's facilities. Furthermore, the offer supposedly on the table is 'extraordinary', with Pochettino keen to tie the player down for a move at the end of the season.

De Santiago is only 16, yet the youngster has scored 11 goals in 25 games for Celta’s Cadete and B Juvenil sides this season, in a breakthrough campaign for the Celta Vigo starlet. Should the move be announced ahead of the summer, he could well become the first player announced since Spurs begin playing at their brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While it has been made clear with the club's lack of activity in the past two windows that funding has been short, much due to the move to their new home, Spurs' supporters will surely be eager for more accomplished arrivals in north London. Their recent Premier League form has hinted towards a need for new additions, however, while not a star name, De Santiago could prove to be the first step towards a new chapter for the club.

However, Spurs will leave all transfer activity to one side as they aim to end the season with aplomb and finish in the top four.