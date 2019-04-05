Andros Townsend Missed Chance to Start First Game at New Spurs Stadium After 'Punching Dugout'

Crystal Palace star Andros Townsend was named on the substitutes' bench for his side's game against Tottenham on Wednesday with a hand injury, which he picked up punching the dugout against Huddersfield.

The England international has been a regular in Roy Hodgson's starting eleven this season, but found himself named amongst the substitutes for the clash against his boyhood club in midweek.



Michael Regan/GettyImages

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Townsend's exclusion was because of a hand injury that he suffered when punching the home dugout at Selhurst Park during the Eagles' 2-0 win over Huddersfield last weekend.

The 27-year-old was hooked for Cheikhou Kouyate in the 80th minute after missing two great chances, and proceeded to hit the dugout after making his exit from the pitch.

The report adds the punch was not directed at anyone, and that the former Spurs star did not face any disciplinary action from the club.



Dan Istitene/GettyImages

However, the winger's injury was significant enough for him to not start the next game, and could only come on for the final ten minutes at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium whilst wearing a protective splint on his left hand.





Having joined the Spurs academy at eight, Townsend spent numerous years out on loan, and made just 93 appearances in his eight-year spell in the first team.



PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After arriving at Palace in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of £13m from Newcastle, Townsend has since made 118 outings for the Eagles, scoring 12 times.