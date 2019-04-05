Andros Townsend Missed Chance to Start First Game at New Spurs Stadium After 'Punching Dugout'

By 90Min
April 05, 2019

Crystal Palace star Andros Townsend was named on the substitutes' bench for his side's game against Tottenham on Wednesday with a hand injury, which he picked up punching the dugout against Huddersfield.

The England international has been a regular in Roy Hodgson's starting eleven this season, but found himself named amongst the substitutes for the clash against his boyhood club in midweek.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Townsend's exclusion was because of a hand injury that he suffered when punching the home dugout at Selhurst Park during the Eagles' 2-0 win over Huddersfield last weekend.

The 27-year-old was hooked for Cheikhou Kouyate in the 80th minute after missing two great chances, and proceeded to hit the dugout after making his exit from the pitch.

The report adds the punch was not directed at anyone, and that the former Spurs star did not face any disciplinary action from the club.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

However, the winger's injury was significant enough for him to not start the next game, and could only come on for the final ten minutes at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium whilst wearing a protective splint on his left hand. 


Having joined the Spurs academy at eight, Townsend spent numerous years out on loan, and made just 93 appearances in his eight-year spell in the first team.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After arriving at Palace in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of £13m from Newcastle, Townsend has since made 118 outings for the Eagles, scoring 12 times. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message