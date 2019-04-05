Tim Sherwood QPR's 'Number One Target' to Replace Sacked Steve McClaren

By 90Min
April 05, 2019

Queens Park Rangers have placed Tim Sherwood at the top of their list of managerial targets to replace Steve McClaren, who was sacked on Monday.

The 50-year-old has been out of work since leaving his role as Swindon Town's director of football in 2017 but has a close relationship with Les Ferdinand, who has the same role at Loftus Road.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The duo worked together when Sherwood was manager of Tottenham Hotspur and the former Spurs and Aston Villa boss nearly took over QPR when Harry Redknapp quit the club in 2015, by which time Ferdinand was already in his role as director of football.


Clearly Ferdinand has not given up hope that the pair can work together again and, as reported in Evening Standard, they are hoping to convince Sherwood to return to management although he will seek assurances regarding the club's finances before accepting any offers.

The likes of Gareth Ainsworth and Lee Bowyer have also been linked to the role however both men currently have jobs, at Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic respectively, making it much harder to prise them away at this time of the season.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

John Eustace is the man in place as the club's caretaker and, if they are unable to get a replacement in immediately, he will be required to take charge of their final seven games of the season.

The first of those games does not get any tougher with an away trip to league leaders Norwich City on Saturday but Eustace used his first press conference as caretaker manager on Friday to express his excitement at the challenge.

Getting a result at Carrow Road will be very tough though and most people associated to the club will be looking ahead to Wednesday night's game away at Millwall, who are currently four places below them in the table, as victory at The Den would pretty much confirm QPR's survival this season.

After a run of just one win in their last 15 league games, QPR currently find themselves in 17th place in the Championship, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

