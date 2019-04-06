Everton Have Advantage in Race to Sign Tottenham Target David Neres from Ajax

Everton are 'gaining force' in the race to sign Ajax's Brazilian forward David Neres, who has attracted interest after shining for the Dutch club domestically and in Europe this season.

The Toffees will have a fight on their hands to secure the services of the €45m-rated 22-year-old, who scored as Ajax knocked Real Madrid out of the Champions League, with Premier League rivals Tottenham among those also linked.

However, despite the prospect of fierce competition, Everton have an advantage in negotiations as the Brazilian shares the same agent as current Toffee players Richarlison and Bernard.

JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

As reported by UOL, Ajax are expecting a 'convincing offer' from the Premier League club, which could be in the region of £40m.

In addition to Everton and Spurs, Neres - who has 11 goals in all competitions this seasons - is also been tracked by European powerhouses such as AC Milan, PSG and Borussia Dortmund.

The Sao Paolo-born attacker will have yet more eyes watching him in his next European game, as his team come up against Juventus later this month. Despite the interest from these huge European teams, Neres favours a move to the Premier League, apparently owing in part to his girlfriend living in London.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

With current Everton winger Theo Walcott falling out of favour with boss Marco Silva, and the Toffees desperate for added goal threat, this could pave the way for the Brazilian to make the move to Merseyside.