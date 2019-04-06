Juventus vs. AC Milan Live Stream: How to Watch Serie A

How to watch Juventus face AC Milan in a Serie A matchup on Saturday, April 6.

By Kaelen Jones
April 06, 2019

Juventus is set to host rival AC Milan in a Serie A clash on Saturday, April 6. Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Torino is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

Juventus enters the contest comfortably nestled atop the Serie A standings with 81 points earned through 30 matches played and is closing in on an eighth straight league title. The club is coming off a 2–0 victory over Cagliari. During the matchup, controversy was sparked when Juventus rising star Moise Kean scored an 85th-minute goal and held his arms in front of opposing fans, who hurled racist taunts at the Italian teenager.

AC Milan enters the contest fourth in the league table with 52 points accrued through 30 matches. On Tuesday, the club played out a 1–1 draw against Udinese, marking its third straight game without a victory. Milan's Krzysztof Piatek scored the opening goal in the 44th minute, but the club conceded a 64th-minute strike to Udinese's Kevin Lasagna and is only a point clear of Atalanta for the league's final Champions League berth.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

