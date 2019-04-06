Real Madrid vs. Eibar Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch La Liga

How to watch Real Madrid face Eibar in a La Liga clash on Saturday, April 6.

By Kaelen Jones
April 06, 2019

Real Madrid is set to host Eibar in a La Liga matchup on Saturday, April 6. Kickoff from Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. ET.

Real Madrid enters the contest third place in the La Liga table with a record of 18–9–3. The Galacticos enter with 57 points accrued through 30 matches. First-place Barcelona and second-place Atlético Madrid remained ahead in the standings following the past week of league action. Real Madrid most recently lost 2–1 against Valencia, its first defeat since Zinedine Zidane returned as manager.

Following midweek play, Eibar held the 10th spot in the league standings. The club has earned 39 points through 30 games played. Eibar most recently defeated Rayo Vallecano 2–1, marking its first win since a 1–0 victory over Celta Vigo in early March.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's match:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

