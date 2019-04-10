Ajax vs. Juventus Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Champions League

How to watch Ajax and Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 10.

By Kaelen Jones
April 10, 2019

Ajax is set to host Juventus in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 10. Kickoff from Johan Cruiff Arena in Amsterdam is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Ajax reached the quarterfinals after pulling off a comeback against Real Madrid in the round of 16. Ajax entered the second leg trailing 2–1 on aggregate to the competition's defending champion. But in the Madrid leg of the matchup, Ajax comfortably won 4–1, capturing a 5–3 advantage on aggregate to move on. 

Juventus advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Atlético Madrid 3–2 on aggregate in the round of 16. The Italian giants mounted a massive comeback during the second leg of the draw; Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick, including an 86th-minute penalty to capture the comeback win. Juventus, comfortably first place in the Italian Serie A, most recently defeated Milan 2–1 in the domestic league to move within a point of clinching its title. Ronaldo has been cleared to play after suffering an injury on international duty, but Giorgio Chiellini is out after being hurt in training.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

