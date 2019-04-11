Tottenham Hotspur Scouts Excited by 'Mohamed Salah-Like' Hull City Star Jarrod Bowen

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to make a move for Hull City's Jarrod Bowen this summer after receiving rave reviews of the winger from their scouts.

The London club's staff have been so impressed by him that they have made comparisons between Bowen and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah, according to one report.

Football Insider claims that Spurs, along with a host of other Premier League sides, are keen to sign the 22-year-old following a run of form that has seen him bag 16 goals in 22 games since the beginning of December.

A source close to the Tottenham recruitment department said to the Insider: “His playing style is just like [Mohamed] Salah. He is a left-footed winger who plays on the right flank and loves cutting inside and running at defenders.

“Like Salah, he’s quite small but really strong and difficult to get off the ball. He is becoming really clinical in front of goal, scouts are watching him closely and lots of clubs are interested.”





Bowen has made history with his goalscoring exploits for the Tigers this season, breaking a 60-year-old club record by scoring in eight consecutive home games and he currently lies sixth in the Championship top scorers list.





What makes the 22-year-old so appealing to top flight clubs is the fact that all of the players above him in the scoring charts are centre forwards, while Bowen mainly plies his trade from the right flank.

With Hull unlikely to reach the play offs this year, they are currently five points behind Bristol City in sixth having played one game more, they will find it hard to keep hold of their star man and a bid in excess of £20m should be enough for a Premier League outfit to secure his services.





If the English youngster does turn out to be the next Mohamed Salah, then that price will turn out to be a bargain and, with Tottenham now having to start paying off their new £1bn stadium, it's a bargain they may not be able to refuse.