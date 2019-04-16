Denis Suarez's Long-Term Future at Arsenal in Doubt as News of Persistent Groin Injury Emerges

Denis Suarez's long-term future at Arsenal is in serious doubt amid reports that the midfielder is suffering from a persistent groin injury.

The Spain international joined the Gunners in the January transfer window on a loan deal from Barcelona until the end of the season, but has failed to make a single start for his new side.



Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The Daily Mail now claim Suarez has been troubled by pain during team training sessions in recent weeks and that the club's physios have now advised the Spaniard about potentially reducing his involvement in practice.

The reports claims there are fears that the former Manchester City olayer is suffering from a sports hernia injury, and that the pain is at its most intense when the midfielder has to twist and turn quickly.

As such, Suarez is expected to hold talks with Emery in the next day over lessening his role in training, so as to ensure he is fully fit towards the Gunners' final few games of the season.



Clive Mason/GettyImages

As part of the deal to bring Suarez to north London, Arsenal have an option to turn the loan into a permanent move for a fee in the region of £20m, but it now appears highly unlikely that such a decision will be taken up.

Suarez is unlikely to start in the Gunners' next game, as Emery's side take on Napoli in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday night.