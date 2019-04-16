Juventus and Ajax are playing for a place in the Champions League semifinals as they battle in the second leg of their quarterfinal matchup at Allianz Stadium in Turin on Tuesday.

The two sides played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, with Ajax having the better of the run of play but Juventus walking away with the advantage by virtue of Cristiano Ronaldo's away goal. Ajax finds itself in a similar position to where it was in the previous round, after overturning a 2-1 home loss to Real Madrid with a famous 4-1 win at the Bernabeu to eliminate the three-time reigning champions. It'll need a similar effort to oust Juventus, which smashed Atletico Madrid 3-0 on a Ronaldo hat trick in the club's home leg in the round of 16 and has eyes on a run to the trophy after spending big to sign the Portuguese star last summer.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The winner will advance to face either Manchester City or Tottenham in the semifinals. Tottenham carries a 1-0 lead into their second leg at the Etihad on Wednesday.